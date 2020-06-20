Duluth Harbor Mission Receives Water Bottle Donation

DULUTH, Minn. – One local organization received a large donation of water bottles for the city’s homeless population.

Duluth Harbor Mission in Lincoln Park received more than 6,000 water bottles today. Donors included parents and staff from Jaime’s Daycare in West Duluth. About twelve volunteers helped out with shipping the bottles from Sam’s Club to the Duluth Harbor Mission using three trucks and a couple of cars.

“The homeless don’t have availability to water like we do,” said Wendy Lane, the women’s program director of Duluth Harbor Mission. “We go to our kitchen or our bathroom and turn on the faucet. They don’t have that ability so it’s important for us to have this bottled water to be able to give them especially in the summertime.”

The Duluth Harbor Mission is also hosting a free barbecue for the public on July 4th at Harrison Park from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be live music, free food, and, most importantly, free water.