Interfaith Gathering In Support of Refugees

DULUTH, Minn. – Several dozen people gathered together at the Statue of Liberty replica near the DECC in solidarity and in support of refugees on World Refugee Day.

The gathering drew people of all ages and faith backgrounds: Christian, Muslim and Jewish. Individuals offered support for asylum seekers, migrants and refugees throughout the world who are displaced and without homes.

“I think the events of the last three weeks have awakened many many people to the kind of treatment that immigrants and African Americans and African heritage peoples and indigenous peoples experience in this country,” said Reverend Charlotte Frantz, a retired pastor of the United Church of Christ.

Participants like John Dahl of the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports came in support of accepting people with open arms, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“All people being welcomed here in this country and I think it’s important to take time and emphasize that all people are welcomed here,” said John Dahl, a participant of the gathering.

This is the second year the Interfaith Committee for Migrant Justice had this rally and prayer vigil for the community.