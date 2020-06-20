Minnesota Special Session Ends With No Deal on Policing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota legislative leaders traded barbs Saturday after a special session collapsed Saturday with no deal on revamping policing following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Republican-controlled Senate adjourned just after 6 a.m. Saturday. GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka repeatedly had said that Friday was his deadline for adjournment.

Gazelka blamed “behind the scenes arm-twisting” from Democratic Gov. Tim Walz for ending “any hope of working together right now.”

But the House Speaker says Democrats who control the Minnesota House are “ready and willing ” to continue working to reach agreement with Senate Republicans and Walz.

The leader of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities calls the special session “a train wreck.”