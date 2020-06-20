MSHSL Holding Free Online Officiating Forum

The online forum will take place on June 23 and those interested can ask questions about what it takes to be a referee, umpire or judge.

DULUTH, Minn. – The MSHSL is hosting an online officiating recruitment forum on Tuesday June 23 from 6-8:00 p.m.

The purpose is to help fix the referee shortage happening not only here in the Northland but also around the country.

Those interested will hear from top officials and have the chance to ask questions about what it takes to be a referee, umpire or judge. It’s also non-committal, meaning you don’t have to sign up immediately when the forum is done.

The forum is free, but you have to register by Monday, June 22. Follow the link to register.