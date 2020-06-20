Port Wing Native Megan Gustafson Heads to Dallas to Prepare for Second WNBA Season

The South Shore High School alum flew out of Duluth on Saturday to do some individual workouts in Dallas, before all WNBA players head to Florida in early July for training camp.

DULUTH, Minn. – Port Wing native and former Iowa standout Megan Gustafson flew out of Duluth on Saturday afternoon to head to Dallas to start individual workouts.

Gustafson was drafted by the Dallas Wings in the second round of the 2019 draft and was signed by them as a free agent this past February. Gustafson said she’s been doing at home workouts and some virtual training over the past few months, but is very ready to get her second WNBA season started.

“I’ve been able to work super hard over the past offseason, trying to figure out what I need to improve on. Essentially they want me to be more of that power forward, guard perimeter skills so I’ve really been working on that. This is something that I’ve been really looking forward to since last season, I have something to prove and I’m just really excited to get back to work,” Gustafson said.

The WNBA’s return to play plan will feature a 22-game regular season, followed by a traditional playoff format. All training camps, games and housing for players will take place at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. No fans will be allowed, but this will be the first time in league history that all players will be at the same place at the same time.

Gustafson said she feels comfortable with this bubble and the safety measures that the league has put in place.

“This is going to be a whole new experience, not just for myself but for everyone, all the players and so everyone is kind of a little bit nervous because they don’t really know what’s going to happen, especially with this virus, how it’s going to spread when we’re all in one bubble. But under the circumstances I think they did a really good job of organizing it, the league and the union have really been working together, trying to figure out what the best situation is for the players because that’s their top priority is safety for the players. So I’m just excited to see how it goes,” Gustafson added.

Training camps are slated to start in early July with the regular season tipping off in late July, and those exact dates will be released at a later date.