Two More Duluth Assisted Living Facilities Have COVID-19 Cases

DULUTH, Minn. – Two more assisted living centers in Duluth now have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Benedictine Living Center on Kenwood Avenue confirmed on its Facebook page that two of its residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The center says those individuals have been isolated and staff has been dedicated to care for them.

Meanwhile, Ecumen Lakeshore on London Road is now listed on the state’s list of care facilities with exposure.

There’s no word on how many confirmed COVID-19 cases are there.

Other St. Louis County facilities listed on the state’s website are At Home Living Wesley Residence, St. Ann’s Residence, and Superior View Apartments.