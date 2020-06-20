UWS Cross Country Runner Completes Virtual Grandma’s Marathon From Hometown

UWS senior Kate Schwerman was one of hundreds who completed their virtual marathon on Saturday.

JACKSON, Wis. – This weekend normally would have been packed with runners and tourists for the 44th annual Grandma’s Marathon. And while the race was canceled, runners have the chance to complete their virtual race, with hundreds deciding to do the race on Saturday, some in Duluth or other parts of the country.

UWS runner Kate Schwerman missed her cross country season this past year due to living in Alaska for a student exchange program, so she decided to sign up for the full marathon. It was her first marathon, and her mom Nichole Stangel decided to run it as well.

When the race was canceled, Schwerman and her mom decided to stick to their training schedule and compete the race this weekend in her hometown of Jackson, Wisconsin.

Schwerman said although not being able to get the Duluth experience was tough, running with her mom made for a great first marathon.

“We could have pushed it back a week or moved it up a week but we had made our training so that today was the marathon so it just kind of made sense to keep it that way. I’m just glad that I got to run my first one with my mom and she was able to do that. And we had family support, we had friends. It’s obviously different than running a marathon where you have crowds of people and you have people running with you. But I think it was just such an intimate experience that it was wonderful,” Schwerman said.

If runners didn’t complete their races on Saturday, they have until July 31 to do so and submit their times online.