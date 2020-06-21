Families Celebrate Father’s Day with Brunch

DULUTH, Minn. – Restaurants were busy with families enjoying Father’s Day brunch.

At Sara’s Table Chester Creek Cafe in Duluth, people had the option to eat inside or outside. Duluth resident Jordon Johnson’s parents are from Rosemount. They came up to Duluth for the special weekend celebration.

“It’s critical to take time with your family and to celebrate these moments we have with your parents or your father particularly today because there’s so much unknown,” said Johnson.

The timing worked out during the pandemic. It was just earlier this month when restaurants were allowed to start serving again, other than take-out.