NAHL Planning to Start 2020-21 Season On Time

The NAHL plans to start the season with the NAHL Showcase in September and play a full 60-game regular season.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The NAHL announced on Friday a plan to return to play regarding the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The league is planning to start the season with the “Greatest Show on Ice” at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota in September. The NAHL plans to play a full 60-game regular season schedule and start the season on time, with the playoffs wrapping up in May.

The league added that tryout camps will open up over the next couple of weeks and the NAHL entry draft will take place on Tuesday, July 31.