Portion of Michigan, Lower Michigan Street in Lincoln Park to Temporarily Close Monday

DULUTH, Minn.- Starting Monday parts of Michigan Street in Duluth’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood will temporarily close as crews make way for a new lift station being relocated due to the Twin Ports Interchange Project.

Sections of Lower Michigan and Michigan Street between 21st Avenue West and 23rd Avenue West will be closed to all traffic until the project is done in the Fall.

Contractors will be installing a new force main and gravity sewer for the new lift station.

Throughout the project only local traffic will be allowed there. A detour route will be signed and put in place on Superior Street and 24th Avenue West.

The multi-million dollar Twin Ports Interchange or “Can of Worms” project was supposed to start this Spring, but was delayed one year due to contaminated water and soil found in the Lincoln Park area.