1 Dead, 11 Wounded in Weekend Minneapolis Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Police say one man is dead and 11 people are wounded following a shooting in a trendy nightlife area in Minneapolis.

A nearby restaurant manager said the shooting broke out shortly after midnight on Saturday and included “a lot of shots” and what appeared to be groups of people shooting at each other.

He described people fleeing inside the restaurant for safety.

The neighborhood is about three miles west of the neighborhood hit hardest by violent protest following George Floyd’s death, and had been touched earlier by some of that damage.

Police said they had no one in custody in the shooting.