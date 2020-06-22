Cloquet Native Westin Michaud Creates Northland Hockey Development Academy

NHDA will also be hosting a special goalie camp this summer with a special guest: former UMD standout Hunter Shepard.

CLOQUET, Minn. – We’ve got another hockey school in town: the Northland Hockey Development Academy, brought to you by former CEC standout and North Dakota forward Westin Michaud.

The Cloquet native knows they are several camps all across the Northland. But he feels his group of instructors bring a unique combination of on-ice instruction and off-ice advising.

“There’s different programs out there in Duluth and things like that that teach the old school way. We teach the new way by using that entire blade to maximize effective pushing, skating and stride techniques. Those things are dynamic to the game now,” Michaud said.

“We have those experiences and we have those connections that can move kids on to the upper level like ‘hey you might want to take a look at this kid in a few years. this kid is going to be something good’ or ‘hey you should try to go to this camp’ for a young kid moving up and wants to go to a USHL or North American League hockey camp,” said Cleveland Monsters forward and Blue Jackets prospect Paul Bittner.

“He grew up with me. We played on the same AAA team, Lake Superior Stars, with Neal Pionk and Karson Kuhlman, some big names around here too. Just little things like that. We always stayed in touch,” Michaud said.

There will also be another skills camp in late July. For more information, head to their Facebook.