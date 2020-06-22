Essentia Health Changes Visitor Policy

DULUTH, Minn. – Essentia Health has lifted some of its visitor restrictions at their facilities.

Effective immediately, one adult visitor is allowed per patient between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Chaplains and Clergy will also be allowed to visit patients.

Restrictions for patients who are positive for Covid-19 will remain the same.

No visitors will be allowed for those patients except in end-of-life situations.

Each visitor at the hospital will be screened for Covid-19.

They will also be required to wear a mask and have their temperatures taken.

“It’s really important for people to know that the purpose of the visitation is to support your loved ones. We know that for the healing of certain individuals it really helps to have an in-person visit,” Essentia Health Chief Medical Officer, Anne Stephen says.

For a full list of patient visitation policies at Essentia Health, click here: Patient Visitor Policies