Firework Sales Booming Ahead of Fourth of July

With many Fourth of July festivities canceled, more people are buying fireworks for families who want to have a little fun or put on a big show.

SOUTH RANGE, Wis. – It’s finally summer, which means fireworks are flying through the sky.

“There’s nothing much to do right now so we can always have fun with fireworks,” KG Fireworks saleswoman Kaia Orme said.

KG Fireworks in South Range, Wisconsin has seen an increase in customers, and a big reason why is because many Fourth of July festivities are being canceled.

“A lot more families are coming in that have never done fireworks before but they’re like the shows are canceled so we want to do something for our families,” Orme said.

“They have to get more involved if they want to experience something like that and continue the tradition this year in a different way,” customer Weston Williams added.

KG Fireworks has a wide variety of fireworks to choose from, for families who want to have a little fun or put on a big show.

“We have a whole section of novelties and the fun little things. A lot of people come in and buy those too so we have everything between sparkles and snakes to mortars and 900 boards and finale cakes,” Orme said.

Warehouse employees make sure to do everything they can to get customers exactly what they want and to help them stay safe while doing it.

“Definitely explain each one as we check people out so they know exactly what they need to do to be safe. We also have displays up around the store of different safety techniques and things that people should do to be safe for the holidays,” Orme said.

And as the Fourth of July gets closer, more people are coming in excited to get their fireworks.

“A lot of families come in and they pick out stuff together. The kids go to the kid stuff and the adults go to the larger things and they kind of make a show themselves so each family kind of has their own unique shows,” Orme said.

Whether you’ve been shooting off fireworks for years or are trying something new, the variety of products available gives everyone options to enjoy the crackle, pop, and colors of fireworks.

“I love the flyers because they’re so unique so I love the things that spin and fly in the air. I also love the 200-gram cakes,” Orme said.

“I’ve always liked them. When I was a little kid, I just liked them because I was in awe of them. I didn’t think that anything could really be that big. But now it’s just the satisfaction of lighting them off,” Williams added.

KG Fireworks will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day closer to the Fourth of July, and the warehouse is currently doing different giveaways both in store and on social media. To learn more, head to their Facebook page.