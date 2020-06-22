First Street to Become Two-Way Between Mesaba Avenue and 24th Avenue East

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth City Council passed a resolution on Monday to change First Street from a one-way into a two-way road between Mesaba Avenue up to 24th Avenue East.

City leaders have said in the past that the current set-up is confusing to the public, but Duluth’s Commission for Disabilities countered that it could hinder those with disabilities from safely crossing the street.

On Monday, city staff members met with the commission to put the final touches on a project resolution addressing those concerns.

The commission and city staff reached a compromise to retain the traffic signal on Fourth Avenue West.

Now that the city council has approved the plans, the conversion could begin within the next month.