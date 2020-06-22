Former Duluth East Standout Garrett Worth Talks Joining LIU Men’s Hockey Program

The program was established just two months ago so Worth will be part of the program's first-ever recruiting class.

DULUTH, Minn. – Last week, former Duluth East standout Garrett Worth announced that he has committed to joining the Long Island University men’s hockey team. The program was established just two months ago so Worth will be part of the program’s first-ever recruiting class.

“It’s really cool. I’m really excited. You’re kind of part of history with them just joining D1 for the first year. I think all the guys are excited and I think it’s going to be awesome,” said Worth.

Worth spent the past two seasons playing junior hockey, including this past season with the Minnesota Wilderness which he says was a crucial part in his development.

“You not only mature as a hockey player, but you mature in life as well. Leaving home and living by yourself and doing things by yourself. I think it’s really important for the next step in going away for college,” Worth said.

Long Island University is located in Brookville, New York.