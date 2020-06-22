Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake Approves Essentia Health Partnership

MOOSE LAKE, Minn. – Essentia Health announced on Monday that plans have been approved for a partnership between Mercy Hospital in Moose Lake and Essentia Health.

According to a recent press release, the partnership will be effective in early August with Essentia assuming operations at that time.

Last fall, Mercy Hospital issued a request for proposal to several health care providers seeking partnership to bring “greater stability and resources to the community.”

“This rapidly evolving health care landscape requires new partnerships and strategic planning so that the needs of the communities we are privileged to serve can continue to be met,” said Mercy CEO Mike Youso. “Our patients will benefit from personalized primary care services to advanced specialty care, all connected by a robust electronic health record that follows them anywhere in our organization.”

Mercy’s Board says they chose Essentia because of the hospital’s strongly aligned mission and values as well as Essentia’s plan to “grow primary and specialty care services in the community along with hospital and emergency care.”

“We appreciate Mercy’s mission-driven culture and commitment to high-quality care and see many connections to the mission and values that guide our work at Essentia every day,” said Dr. Jon Pryor, Essentia Health East Market President. “By partnering, we will bring positive change to Moose Lake and the surrounding I-35 corridor communities through enhanced services and stability.”