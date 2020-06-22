North Shore Federal Credit Union Opens In Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn. – The North Shore Federal Credit Union has now opened its newest branch location in Lincoln Park.

North Shore Credit Union is a full-service banking institution, which now has seven locations between Grand Portage and Duluth.

But this is the second location in the Duluth area.

There are a variety of products and services, such as an on-site mortgage lender, are available for new and existing clients.

The credit union’s President says they look forward to helping to further build the up-and-coming Lincoln Park neighborhood.

“We have been involved with the Advancing Lincoln Park Group for some time now. We have been learning and allowing the growth in the community. We think that the credit union could be a nice contribution to that,” said President Cassie Ernest.

North Shore Federal Credit Union is located on West Superior Street in the former Taco Arcada restaurant.

The new branch is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.