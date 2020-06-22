Red Cross Blood Drives Begin Antibody Testing

DULUTH, Minn.– The Northland American Red Cross has launched a summer-long campaign to test blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

The series of blood drives around the Twin Ports began today at the Duluth Red Cross. Reservations were full, with more than 30 people coming in to donate blood that will be sent to St. Paul to be tested for the antibodies before going to healthcare providers.

One donor today said she’s curious to see if she has the antibodies to feel safer seeing her parents.

“We still be able to visit them. They live independently so it’ll be nice to have this checked just to make sure that we’re not taking anything to them when we go visit them and they’ll be safe,” said Penny Dieryck, who was donating blood.

Reservations for all other drives in the Northland this week is full but there will be other blood drives going later on this summer.