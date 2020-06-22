Wade Stadium Reopens For Small Public Events

DULUTH, Minn- If you are looking for ideas on where to host a party, now that small gathering are allowed to take place, Wade Stadium might be the perfect location.

While the Duluth Huskies are on hiatus due to the pandemic, the City of Duluth’s Parks and Recreation Division is reopening the stadium to the public for small group events.

Community members can rent the stadium for $45 an hour to host events such as birthday or graduation parties.

The rental includes access to the turf and patio space on the baseline.

“Knowing everything that is going on, many things have been cut and are not opening this year,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Alicia Watts. “We felt we wanted to open it up for the public to utilize.

Parties are limited to 25 people maximum.

It will also be required anyone that is not from the same household must follow the six feet social distancing guideline.

Reservations can be made on the city’s website at www.duluthmn.gov/parks.