After Months of Waiting, Jungle Boy Boxing Gym Re-Opens

DULUTH, Minn. – The Jungle Boy Boxing Gym re-opened this week after months of waiting for restrictions to be lifted.

Among the big changes for the gym is the constant wiping down of contact surfaces, as well as splitting up boxers into the three age groups.

“So everybody gets a little bit of play in the gym. That’s a big thing, it was controlling the group sizes instead just having a free reign attendance. Kind of dicing everybody up and putting them in ten person groups,” said gym owner Zach Walters.

Walters says the next step is hopefully setting up matches for the local boxers who want to get back to action.

“I can’t wait to get back to competing. I think more than anything everybody is just happy to be back in the gym and happy it’s open. They’re taking all the safety and cautions very seriously so I enjoy it,” Walters said.

