Anthony Wood Named New Proctor Athletic Director

Wood will also serve as the director of sports facilities.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Big changes are coming For Proctor High School, specifically for their athletic department.

The school board has named Anthony Wood the new Rails athletic director. Wood will also serve as the director of sports facilities. Wood takes over for Dan Stauber who will remain with the district, but in a different position, according to superintendent John Engelking. Stauber also stepped down as head coach of the boys hockey team last month.