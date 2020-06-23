Central Hillside Farmers Market Opens for the Season

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s Central Hillside Farmers Market is open for the season.

This year, the market is located outside the Damiano Center.

It will host around eight local vendors every week selling fruits, baked goods, ceramics, and more.

Kids will get $4 at each market to buy healthy veggies.

Purchases made with EBT cards will be matched up to $15.

“We’ll be abiding by social distancing guidelines. We have a hand-washing station setup, so we want the markets to be as safe as possible as another outlet for people to access healthy, local foods,” said Evan Flom, Seeds of Success program manager at Community Action Duluth.

The farmers market happens every Tuesday afternoon through the end of September.