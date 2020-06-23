Cloquet Skatepark Busy With Skateboard Riders

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet Skatepark has been busy with riders since summer started.

The skatepark has been open for just under two years but has been filled with kids who have been riding for years or some trying something new. Those using the park say it gives kids a safe place to practice their hobby while also having fun with their neighbors.

“It’s really awesome to see younger kids progress really fast because I didn’t have a skatepark when I was little and all of these little kids are getting up there with me and I’m just far behind now it feels like but it’s super awesome for everyone else,” Caleb Swanson said.

The Cloquet Skatepark is located at the Athletic Park on the corner of 14th Street and Prospect Avenue.