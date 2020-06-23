Duluth Huskies Requesting Extension on Northwoods League Deadline

The Huskies are looking to buy some time in case restrictions on mass gatherings are lifted soon and Wade Stadium could be opened for games after July 1st.

DULUTH, Minn. – As of right now, there are four pods in the northwoods league who will be playing or are already playing their 2020 schedule. The Duluth Huskies are not one of the those teams, but they are still trying to salvage the summer season.

According to a source within the organization, the team has requested an extension on the deadline for teams to notify the Northwoods League of their start to the season on July 15th. The deadline was June 23rd, but the Huskies are looking to buy some time in case restrictions on mass gatherings are lifted soon and Wade Stadium could be opened for games after July 1st. No word yet on the league’s response to that request.