First “Yappy Hour” of Summer Begins

DULUTH, Minn.– For the first time this year, Duluth residents and their dogs could enjoy a night out together.

Yappy Hour was held for the first time this summer. The store A Place for Fido teamed up with The Boat Launch to host the event on the restaurant’s outdoor patio at Fitger’s in downtown Duluth.

The event had dog-themed drinks and a play area for families and their pups. There was also a discount for some dog treats inside at A Place for Fido.

“It’s good to be out. We always like to be with our dogs and this is just a great opportunity for some people who are ready for a little bit of social gathering, especially with their pups,” said Jamie Parent, Co-Owner of a Place for Fido.

Yappy Hour will be going on all summer every Tuesday night from 5-8 p.m. with weather permitting.