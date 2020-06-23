Local Food Truck Serves Gourmet Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Grilled cheese fans tasted some gourmet creations while listening to live music at the Cedar Lounge in Superior.

Guests enjoyed culinary creations from the K&B Grilled Cheese Food Truck.

The local business serves several original sandwiches like a bacon and cheddar grilled cheese, a spinach and artichoke grilled cheese, and a buffalo chicken grilled cheese.

“No one else really did it at festivals we’ve been to, so we knew if we did something different we would be able to get into different festivals, and then it just took off from there. I started making the bread, and it’s been a really successful product for us,” said K&B owner Kevin White.

The food truck is out two or three days every week.

You can check out its Facebook page to find out where the truck will be next.