Man Dies Following ATV Crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Minn. – Authorities say an Eden Prairie man Sunday night following an ATV crash earlier in the day.

The Cass County Sheriff’s office says they received reports around 8:10 p.m. Sunday of a medical emergency at a home in Woodrow Township in rural Longville.

When EMS arrived on the scene they learned the 57-year-old male had been in an ATV accident earlier that night.

Authorities say lifesaving efforts were performed but the male was pronounced deceased shortly after.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The identity of the victim is pending notification of family.