Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar Says Get Your Kids Up-To-Date With Vaccinations

Measles vaccinations administered to children in Minnesota dropped by 70%.

DULUTH, Minn. – Recent studies show there has been a significant decrease in the number of vaccinations being given to children during the pandemic across the nation.

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar is pushing to address the troubling decline in the state.

Doses of the measles vaccine administered in the state have dropped by 70% compared to last year.

Health officials believe the decline is causing growing concerns of a potential outbreak of other diseases such as measles or the flu.

This could create more strain for hospitals already tackling an increase of patients due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While clinics and doctor’s offices are slowly reopening, Senator Klobuchar says it’s important to their children vaccinated as soon as possible, before another Covid-19 surge resurfaces.

“We know there are going to be issues in the fall. You do not want to get the flu and you do not want your kids to get the measles. You want to get these vaccinations,” said Klobuchar.

The Senator is also recommending adults get up-to-date with their own vaccinations.