Northwestern Alum, Poplar Native Tom Burke to be Inducted into University of Wisconsin Hall of Fame

MADISON, Wis. – Poplar native Tom Burke will be inducted into the University of Wisconsin Hall of Fame.

The defensive end was dominant in his senior campaign, leading the nation in sacks with 22, which also broke the single-season Big Ten record. Burke would go on to earn Consensus All-American honors and be named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

Burke played his high school ball at Northwestern and was a third-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals in the 1999 draft. He would spend four seasons in the NFL.