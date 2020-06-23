Spirit Valley Days 2020 Canceled

DULUTH, Minn. – The 2020 Spirit Valley Days event in West Duluth has been canceled.

According to a recent Facebook post, the Spirit Valley Days Coordinating Committee and the West Duluth Business Club Executive Board decided to cancel this year’s festival due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Although we chose to hold on until the last possible timeframe to hold the event, the safety of our community residents, the volunteers, and anyone in person at the event’s health is our number one concern,” wrote event organizers. “The steps that would need to be taken and enforced to put forth the festival have proven to be too monumental.”

The 41st Annual Spirit Valley Days event was scheduled to take place on July 29-31, 2020.

Organizers have not yet set dates for Spirit Valley Days 2021.