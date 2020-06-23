St. Luke’s Hospital Uses Technology To Identify Bacteria And Viruses Faster

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Hospital is the first healthcare facility in the region to utilize a spectrometer to help identify microorganisms much faster.

Traditional methods to classify bacteria, viruses, and fungi typically take days to return results.

The equipment uses a laser to break down the microorganisms for identification in a matter of minutes.

“It allows us to deliver the right treatment and right therapy much soon than we have in the past,” said Infectious Disease Physician Andrew Thompson.

Experts say the faster results could speed up the process of developing antibiotics used to fight viruses and bacterial infections.