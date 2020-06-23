Subaru of America Donates Over $100,000 in Automotive Equipment to Lake Superior College

Most graduates of the automotive program typically remain in the region to fill a growing demand.

DULUTH, Minn. – Lake Superior College is sending a big “thank you” to Subaru of American and Miller Hill Subaru for donating more than $100,000 worth of equipment for the automotive program.

The extra equipment will help to further expand training for students to allow them to have a long-standing career.

The automotive industry took a hit due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

LSC staff say they appreciate Subaru of America is taking the initiative to invest in the growth of employment while the automotive industry recovers.

“Now is the time to prepare, not retreat,” said Automotive Instructor Dean Magnuson. “While things are slow it is the time. It is the time to train and be ready for the uptick when it comes, rather than waiting.”

Representatives from Subaru of America believe making connections and supporting automotive students is an important step to take.

“The relationships that are developed are essential to growing young technicians into the future workforce that we need to keep throughout the industry,” said Subaru of America’s Technical Training Educator Chris Weigel.

