Superior School District Hopes to Open for In-Person Learning This Fall

Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction issued guidelines for how schools can best reopen Monday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior School District hopes to open schools for in-person learning in some capacity this fall.

That announcement comes after the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction issued guidelines for how schools can best reopen during the pandemic.

Wisconsin’s Education Forward plan includes examples for how schools may have to change scheduling this fall.

Plan examples include four-day weeks, two-day rotations between virtual and in-person learning, and a plan in which elementary students return to school and secondary students continue online.

Local school districts are taking all that and more into account as they plan for how education could look this fall.

The Superior School District tells us its top priority is keeping students and staff as safe as possible.

The district is working on multiple plans to keep people physically distanced while opening school buildings this September.

District Administrator Amy Starzecki says the specific plan Superior uses will depend on local COVID-19 case numbers.

“The decisions that we make here in Superior need to be very specific to the situation in Douglas County and we need to be working with Douglas County Public Health, because what’s happening in Milwaukee and Madison can look very different than what’s happening in Superior,” explained Starzecki.

A survey was sent to Superior families asking if they plan to send their kids back to school.

Starzecki tells us the majority of families who responded to the survey want their kids learning in-person again.

The district will develop a separate virtual option for families who would rather keep their students at home.

The Superior School District hopes to reveal more detailed information about their reopening plan during the third week of July.

The fall semester is scheduled to start on September 1.