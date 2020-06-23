UMD Moves To No Longer Require ACT Or SAT Scores For Enrollment Applications

This new admissions option is available for applicants starting in the spring and fall of 2021.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth is making an effort to help remove barriers for students applying to attend the school.

The university is testing a new admissions model, which would no longer require ACT or SAT scores to be submitted.

Instead, students are being given the choice to decide whether or not they want the scores to be considered in the application.

This new approach is to help break down barriers for qualified students, who may be concerned their test scores may not enhance their chances of getting into the university.

“More students on their own can still apply to UMD based on their high school record, which we know is a better indicator of success in the future than just taking the SAT or ACT,” said Associate Vice Chancellor of Enrollment Mary Keenan.

Although scores are no longer being required, they are encouraged to be submitted as the university uses them for class placement purposes.

