UMD’s Bell, Betinol Invited to Canadian Women’s Hockey Summer Camp

The camp will be done online weekly until players return to school in the fall.

DULUTH, Minn. – UMD’s Ashton Bell And Kassy Betinol are two of 50 players who have been invited to the BFL Canada National Women’s Development Team summer camp.

The camp will be done online weekly until players return to school in the fall. Bell, who is next season’s team captain, led all WCHA defenders with 11 goals and 21 assists. Betinol recorded two goals and two assists in her freshman year at UMD.