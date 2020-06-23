UWS Tabs Melissa Fracker as New Softball Head Coach

Fracker comes to UWS after serving as an assistant coach at Western Connecticut State University since 2013.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Melissa Fracker has been named the new head coach of the UWS softball team.

She will take over for Nick Bursik, who served as interim head coach for the past two seasons. Fracker comes to UWS after serving as an assistant coach at Western Connecticut State University since 2013. She played four years at WCSU And is ranked top ten in all-time games played.

The Yellowjackets went 5-5 this past spring before the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.