A Task Force Is Being Assembled To Help Spirit Mountain Through Financial Problems

DULUTH, Minn. – Spirit Mountain in Duluth has suffered many economic blows within the last year.

The City of Duluth is working in partnership with spirit mountain to put together a task force to help find solutions for the tourist attraction’s financial problems.

Currently, the city is accepting applications to fill up to 11 positions on the task force.

It will be co-chaired by Duluth City Councilors Erik Forssman and Janet Kennedy.

The group will be given until the end of the year to come up with recommendations to improve Spirit Mountain.

“The task force will be encouraged to examine all options to achieve financial sustainability including business improvement strategies, pricing scopes, marketing, days of season operation,” said Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele.

Anyone can apply, but the city is looking for people who have a business background and has a strong connection with Spirit Mountain.

The application closes on July 8th.

The task force members are expected to be announced in mid-July.

Click here to apply.