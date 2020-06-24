Adventure Zone Open To The Public

DULUTH, Minn. – Adventure Zone in Canal Park is settling in on their revamped protocols after opening nearly a week ago.

The popular tourist attraction is restricted to about 25% of its capacity, which means only a little over 100 people are allowed to enter at a time.

Adventure Zone has designated only one entry and exit into the building.

The arcade area has been expanded to properly social distance.

also, all games and equipment are being sanitized after every use.

“We just want people to come in and be able to have fun and forget about it for a little bit to get some kind of normal back. Kids have to have fun. They can’t be cooped up in the house,” said Director of Operations for Grandma’s Restaurant and Company Tony Boen.

Staff are being required to wear masks, but patrons are encouraged to wear them also.

Starting next week, Adventure Zone will be open seven days a week from noon to 8 p.m.