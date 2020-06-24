City of Duluth: Applications Now Open for Spirit Mountain Task Force

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth announced on Wednesday that they will be creating a Spirit Mountain Recreation Task Force to assist in drafting “a set of recommendations intended to help achieve financial stability” for Spirit Mountain moving forward, and applications are now open.

In a recent press release, the city said Mayor Larson will be appointing nine to 11 members of the community for the Task Force who will work alongside City staff, Spirit Mountain staff, and consultants to help draft recommendations.

According to the City, other issues the Task Force will help address include:

Business improvement strategies addressing pricing, the scope of services, marketing, days and seasons of operation, etc.

Capital infrastructure right-sizing and renewal

Adjustments to tourism tax support

Strategic partnerships with nonprofits, units of government, resort management firms, and/or developers for sale, lease, contract operations, and/or redevelopment of all or portions of Spirit facilities and operations.

“While anyone can apply to serve on the task force, the City is especially interested in business experts and residents who have a strong connection to Spirit who can draw upon their experience and expertise and contribute constructively to the group decision-making process,” says City leaders.

Applications open today and will close at 4:30 p.m. on July 8. Applicants who are selected for the Task Force will be announced in mid-July

For more information, you can visit https://duluthmn.gov/mayor/spirit-mountain-task-force/.