City of Duluth Introduces New City Attorney

DULUTH, Minn.– Duluth Mayor Emily Larson introduced the city of Duluth’s newest attorney, who she says will bring a unique perspective to the position.

Rebecca St. George was introduced during the city’s weekly presser earlier today. She has spent over six years as an attorney for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Some of St. George’s other work includes being a legal and public policy advocate in addressing domestic and sexual violence.

“I was drawn to this position for a number of reasons,” said St. George. “One big reason is simply that I have a very deep love of Duluth. And I am thrilled at the opportunity to meaningfully serve the city that I love.

St. George will officially start in her new role in mid-July.