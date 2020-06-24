Duluth Huskies Officially Cancel 2020 Season

The team says that there are too many unanswerable questions in many areas critical to their 2020 season being successful

DULUTH, Minn. – Wednesday, the Duluth Huskies confirmed what many fans had feared since the pandemic began: their 2020 season has officially been cancelled.

In a statement, the team says that there are too many unanswerable questions in many areas critical to their 2020 season being successful, including health issues and safety for fans, coaches, host families and staff. The team added that all season tickets, as well as four- and seven-game punch cards and the “June Only” games special will be honored next season.