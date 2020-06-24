Former UMD Goaltender Hunter Shepard Signs Pro Deal

Shepard has signed with the Hershey Bears, the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

HERSHEY, Penn. – Former UMD goaltender Hunter Shepard announced on his Twitter page that he has signed his first professional contract with the Hershey Bears, the AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals.

The Cohasset native helped lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships as a sophomore and junior, the latter earning the Grand Rapids alum the NCAA Tournament MVP award. This past season, Shepard broke the NCAA Division I record for most consecutive starts by a goalie on his way to winning his second straight NCHC Goaltender of the Year award.

Shepard is the fifth Bulldog to go pro this off-season, joining Scott Perunovich, Dylan Samberg, Justin Richards and Nick Wolff.