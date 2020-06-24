Hermantown, Esko VFW Baseball Teams Meet Up for First Game of the Summer

High-risk umpires will also have the option of calling the game behind the pitcher instead of behind the catcher.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Baseball made its triumphant return to the Northland less than a week after the Minnesota Department of Health allowed outdoor youth sports to take place.

It was great news for local VFW baseball teams as Esko and Hermantown met up in the first game of the summer. Before the game, both head coaches talked about what the vibe was like for their respective teams as they jumped on the diamond.

“I think you can tell they are very excited. You can see them running around, yelling at each other, yelling at me trying to get the interview done. I think it’s entertaining for everybody. It’s going to be fun,” Hermantown head coach Tate Hansen said.

“Normally for your first summer ball season game, kids would be just getting done with their spring season and it wouldn’t be that big of a deal. I think there’s going to be some nerves, but they’re excited. They’ve been waiting for this for a while,” said Esko head coach Ben Haugen.

The players have been practicing differently for the past few weeks, which has gotten them used to the new changes for games as well, including only having 25 people on the field at once.

“If you think about it, nine fielders, two umps, two coaches and bases loaded, you’re looking at right around there, you’re getting close to that limit so that way since the dugout is considered part of the field, we’ll keep the kids outside,” said Hansen.

“Parents are going to be in pods outside the fence in the outfield. We’re going to be rotating in our own baseballs. We’re not going to be able to shake hands at the end of the game. For the most part, we’re hoping it’s baseball as normal,” Haugen said.

