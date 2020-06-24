Paddlers Hit the St. Louis River Near Oliver

OLIVER, Wis. – Paddlers hit the water near Oliver Wednesday.

The Northland Paddlers Alliance brought a group on the St. Louis River.

The group gives opportunities for fans of all paddle sports like canoeing, kayaking, and paddle boarding.

Members say it’s a great way to see the water because you can get places power boats can’t.

“I actually last week was paddling in a little cove on the river and just kind of drifting and all of a sudden my boat gets this thump and it was a turtle and I don’t know who was more scared, him or me,” said Northland Paddlers Alliance President Shawna Johnson. “He didn’t hear me coming, I didn’t see him under the water, but you couldn’t do that in a boat with an engine.”

Paddlers Alliance events are open to people of all levels.

The group tries to get out once a week all summer long. Upcoming paddles are posted on their Facebook page.