Socially Distanced Storytime

Despite the pandemic, the Duluth Public Library is finding new ways to have storytime.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite the pandemic, the Duluth Public Library is finding new ways to have storytime.

Over at Leif Erikson Park today, the library hosted an event where kids were able to come with their parents and read a book in a socially distanced manner as they strolled around the park.

Participants were also able to take home craft kits and other activities as well.

Organizers tell us that even though younger kids may struggle with reading right now, all that effort is well worth it in the end.

“For professional skills, for understanding what’s going on in the world, being able to read the news as an adult, being able to speak and converse and things like that,” said Carmella Hatch, the early literacy librarian at the Duluth Public Library.

There will also be additional story strolls, one in July and one in August, at different city parks.