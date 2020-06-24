St. Luke’s Updates Policy to Allow Visitors

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s Hospital is updating its visitor’s policy so patients will, once again, be allowed to see loves ones.

The hospital says the updates will allow also allow loved ones to accompany patients to appointments.

“We take the health and safety of our patients, staff, and community very seriously,” St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick Van Deelen said. “With that said, we have been able to slightly ease restrictions on visitors because of changes with the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ll continue to monitor the situation and make changes as necessary. However, we’re happy to be able to allow patients the comfort that comes from being with loved ones.”

Visitors will be required to verify that they are healthy, have not been asked to quarantine, and wear a mask.

Visitors under the age of 18 are not allowed to visit at this time unless otherwise specified.

Inpatient visitor guidelines:

Adult inpatients: One adult visitor per day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. only.

Surgical patients: One adult visitor per day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. only.

Inpatients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19: One adult visitor per day, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. only.

Pediatric inpatients: Up to two parents/guardians at a time.

Labor and delivery inpatients: One support person. If the patient has a doula, the doula will also be allowed.

Critically unstable inpatients: Up to two adult visitors per day.

Inpatients at end-of-life: Immediate family (including kids under the age of 18 if supervised by an adult) and significant others may be allowed.

Emergency Department visitor guidelines:

Adult patients: One adult visitor.

Pediatric patients: Two parents/guardians.

Clinic visitor guidelines:

Adult patients: One adult visitor per appointment. (Those under 18 are not allowed as visitors).

Pediatric patients: Up to two parents/guardians per appointment.

Visitors to St. Luke’s Hospital must enter through the 2nd floor Northland Medical Center skywalk. Free parking is available in the Hospital Ramp, 1010 E. 1st Street.