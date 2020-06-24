St. Luke’s Visitor Policy Upgraded

St. Luke's is now allowing patients to see loved ones in the hospital while also being able to attend appointments with them.

DULUTH, Minn. – St. Luke’s is now allowing patients to see loved ones in the hospital while also being able to attend appointments with them.

For instance, one adult visitor is allowed for inpatient visitors, and for critically unstable inpatients, two visitors are allowed per day.

“But at this time, things are going well,” said Kevin Nokels, the president and CEO of St. Luke’s Hospital. “We encourage people to wear a mask, hand hygiene, practice that physical distancing, staying apart in areas. That’s how we’ve changed some of our guest areas within our building to create that spacing that’s needed.”

Visitors will be required to prove they are healthy while they also have to wear a mask.