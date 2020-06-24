Updated COVID-19 Numbers: Wednesday, June 24

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota health officials reported 33,763 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday morning and 5 new deaths bringing the death total to 1,397 in Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health website, 529,643 tests have been completed to date.

There are 29,707 patients who no longer require isolation.

So far, 3,897 patients have required hospitalization and 340 patients remain hospitalized today.

Of those 340 patients, 160 of them are currently in the ICU.

Below are the most recent COVID-19 cases by county in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan:

Carlton: 81

Cook: 1

Itasca: 60 – 12 deaths

Koochiching: 9

Lake: 5

St. Louis: 146 – 14 deaths

Ashland: 3

Bayfield: 3 – 1 death

Douglas: 20

Iron: 2 – 1 death

Sawyer: 9

Gogebic: 5 – 1 death

As of Wednesday morning, Wisconsin health officials reported 25,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services also reported 750 deaths.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher because most people did not originally qualify for testing, and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

