UWS Offers An Alternative Online Program For First-Year Students

DULUTH, Minn. – A recent national survey discovered one out of six high school seniors are unsure about their fall college plans as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a threat to health.

This statistic is pushing the University of Wisconsin Superior to create alternative options for students to begin their college education.

The university is introducing planU, which is a small package of online courses being offered to first-year students this coming fall.

the program consists of all general education and introductory courses.

UWS welcomes hundreds of domestic and international students every year.

This new alternative is a starter pack for many of those students facing setbacks from Covid-19.

“Things from March until now have shifted drastically. Things will continue to change throughout the summer as Covid-19 continues,” said Director of Admissions Jeremy Nere. “We wanted to make sure those students know we have them covered and we have a backup plan for them.”

The program is only for one semester and is being offered at a special low tuition rate.

Students could take up to 12 credits to qualify for financial aid.

Depending on eligibility, this could mean some students would have no out-of-pocket costs.